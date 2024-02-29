The New England Patriots are entering arguably the most important offseason in recent memory for a handful of reasons. For starters, they moved on from their longtime head coach in Bill Belichick, meaning the team is entering uncharted territory for the first time in 24 years. It was time to move on from Belichick, but that doesn't mean it's going to be easy to get back on track without him.
Beyond Belichick's departure, the Patriots roster is in shambles. While they have money and draft picks that can be used to build the team back up, this is another task that isn't going to be all that easy. The talent level on the team is extremely low, and they are going to need pretty much every move they make over the next few months to work out for them if they intend on being a playoff contender in 2024.
Of course, it goes without saying that the biggest position the Patriots need to figure out on their roster is the quarterback spot. After Mac Jones failed in spectacular fashion last season, New England needs a new starting quarterback next season. There are several different paths they can take, so that begs the question; which path is the one the Pats should take when it comes to finding their new quarterback this offseason?
What should the Patriots do at quarterback this offseason?
As is the case for every team at every position, there are several ways New England could improve themselves at the quarterback position this offseason. Whether it be through free agency, the draft, or the trade market, there are quite a few options for New England to analyze, and given the dire nature of their situation, it would be wise to do just that.
The Patriots are armed with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, giving them a prime shot to add one of the top three quarterbacks in the draft. Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick, leaving Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on the board for the Pats and the Washington Commanders, who will be picking right before New England.
It may seem like a pretty simple decision. Pick whichever guy in Daniels or Maye the Commanders don't select, and build around them as the quarterback of the future. While that may still be the right decision, it's fair to wonder whether throwing either of those guys into the fire with a horrific New England team around them is the best idea.
All cards are still on the table, but it would be a bit of a shock to see New England stay at the third overall pick and pass on either Daniels or Maye. Both guys aren't the prospect that Williams is, but in any other draft class, many talent evaluators believe they could be the top quarterback available. After having Jones fall to them in the 2021 NFL Draft, the proposition of settling for whichever guy is leftover isn't great, but both Daniels and Maye have tons of potential.
The question then becomes whether or not the team feels comfortable immediately sticking them under center right out of the gate. We saw how Bryce Young struggled in 2023 with the limited supporting cast he got with the Carolina Panthers, and chances are something similar would happen in New England in 2024. Is that really what the Patriots want to happen to their new quarterback of the future?
So in that case, what would New England do? Well, the most logical solution would be to find a veteran who can hold down the fort while allowing either Daniels or Maye to develop behind the scenes. There are a lot of guys on the free agent who would make sense, with Jacoby Brissett being an example of a guy who would fit the billing.
This is likely the best path New England could take, but it may not necessarily be what they decide to do. They could trade down from the third overall pick if they aren't in love with either Daniels or Maye, and chase a bigger name veteran, such as Kirk Cousins, while trying to build up the rest of their roster.
There's also the question of what they do with Jones, who was the 15th overall pick just three years ago. New England tried to follow a similar strategy as the one we looked at above by bringing in Cam Newton to play in front of Jones, but the rookie out of Alabama promptly won the job over Newton. Aside from his rookie campaign, though, everything went wrong for the guy who was once expected to be the team's quarterback of the future.
Jones' value isn't exactly high, but he could have some value on the trade market as a reclamation project for a team in a better spot than New England. But it's also not like the Patriots have anything to lose by holding onto him. They are going to turn down his fifth-year option, but his deal only has him making $2.7 million in 2024, so it's not like they have to move on from him immediately.
This isn't saying Jones should play in 2024, but he could end up factoring into their plans at the position next season, even if the general consensus is that he won't be with the team next year. Bailey Zappe also is still around, but his value isn't going to be any higher than Jones' is, and for that reason, he probably isn't a part of the team's future plans.
New England's best bet is probably to draft either Daniels or Maye with the third overall pick, and then pick up a veteran to at least compete with them in training camp. But with so many options on the table, it's tough to tell what the Patriots' new-look front office is planning to do. Time will tell, but for the sake of the franchise, here's hoping that whatever decision they make ends up being the right one.