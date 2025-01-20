The NFL coaching cycle is in full swing as teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears and others begin to scoop up head coaching candidates across the league and prepare for next season. That process got accelerated across the league on Saturday night when the Detroit Lions were upset by the Washington Commanders 45-31 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, opening up offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to take new jobs.

Johnson and Glenn are two of the most popular names in this cycle. Johnson has been highly coveted as a head coaching candidate for multiple seasons now and was linked to the Raiders, Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars over the last few weeks. On Monday, Johnson made his decision and will be heading to Chicago next season.

Of course, this stunning development leaves the Raiders high and dry after he was closely linked to Las Vegas throughout this cycle. Now, the Raiders will have to find a backup plan to bring in and lead the team next year, and they could be turning towards an experienced option in former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

“Carroll, who also interviewed with the Bears, is believed to be the Raiders’ backup option at head coach, according to league sources,” Reed wrote before Johnson to the Bears was made official.

Now that Johnson is off the market, Carroll seems like a logical fit in Las Vegas. He can come in and implement his defensive identity almost immediately, which will allow him to get the most out of that side of the ball even while the Raiders are lacking talent. Carroll is also a culture-setter, which would help the Raiders be more competitive right away even if their roster isn't up to snuff.

The Raiders could still opt to go for an offensive head coach like Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, but getting the quarterback right becomes a must in that situation. Las Vegas is likely looking at a bridge veteran quarterback on the free agent market, as it is not picking high enough in the draft to select one of the top rookies coming out.