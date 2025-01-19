The Washington Commanders have completely transformed into a new team during their first season with a new ownership group. Washington finished the regular season 12-5 and clinched a playoff berth. The Commanders have now won two playoff games in a row after beating the Lions 45-31 on Saturday night.

Commanders co-owner Josh Harris made a bold claim after Washington's signature win in the Divisional Round. He clearly has high expectations for the rest of the playoffs.

“I'm so happy for the DMV [District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia] … We're a team of destiny,” Harris told reporters from the team 980 and the Athletic, per ESPN's John Keim.

The Commanders have been one of the NFC's worst teams over the past 30 years. This new Washington team will look to forge a new future where the Commanders are one of the NFC's most dangerous teams.

“I'm so excited not only for myself but my team, especially the guys that have been here for the last couple of years that's been on not-so-good teams just to experience this,” Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. “It's amazing.”

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has waited a long time for his team to become successful. He is a firm believer in Washington's ‘team of destiny' identity.

“We're not done yet,” McLaurin said.

Washington is now just one win away from representing the NFC in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Commanders' Dan Quinn praises Jayden Daniels as ‘ultimate competitor' after win vs. Lions

One of the main reasons for Washington's recent success is the play of rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had nothing but good things to say about Daniels in his postgame press conference.

“He just has a different poise about him than most,” Quinn said about Daniels after the game. “He's a rare competitor, there's no doubt about that. But in those moments he, if he was a basketball player he'd want the last shot. As a ball player he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference. He makes great decisions with the football and that takes real mindfulness. Sometimes the best play may be [to throw it away], he uses his legs. But he is a rare competitor for us. His poise in these tight moments really stands out to us.”

Daniels was not shaken by the raucous crowd at Ford Field, nor the bright lights of playing in the Divisional Round. Daniels threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns and added 16 carries for 51 yards on the ground.

Daniels has shattered several records during his rookie season. He seems like a lock to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, with Bo Nix being his next closest competition.

The Commanders will play the winner of Sunday's Eagles vs. Rams game in the NFC Championship next weekend.