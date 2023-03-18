Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Las Vegas Raiders have since signed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a deal and the Chicago Bears have since traded away the NFL Draft’s first pick to the Carolina Panthers. But the Raiders, who had also checked in on Aaron Rodgers, covered all of their quarterback bases by checking in with the Bears about a potential deal for the first pick. The latest NFL rumors confirm why the Raiders and Bears were unable to get an NFL Draft trade done.

The Raiders deemed the Bears’ asking price for the draft’s number one pick to be ‘too steep‘, per the latest NFL rumors according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

The Bears were seeking the Raiders’ no. 7 pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, this year’s second round pick, two future first rounders and a future second rounder, as reported by Reed.

It’s no wonder that the Raiders balked at a trade with the Bears.

This deal would have significantly gutted their capital in this year’s draft, as well as in future years.

As it stands, the Bears ended up cashing in on the number one pick with the Panthers anyway, landing a 2023 first and second, a 2024 first, a 2025 second and wide receiver DJ Moore.

And the Raiders got their quarterback in Garoppolo, who has some familiarity with head coach Josh McDaniels from their days together with the New England Patriots.

In other words, it seems to have worked out well for both sides.

But Bears and Raiders fans will definitely wonder what would have happened had these trade talks progressed any further.