Now that Jimmy Garoppolo has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, the quarterback is ready to get to work. As he steps under center for the Raiders, Garoppolo has some pretty lofty goals in Las Vegas.

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract earlier this offseason. He is reunited with head coach Josh McDaniels after the pair spent time with the New England Patriots. With the Pats, Garoppolo won two Super Bowl rings. The quarterback is looking to bring that same mentality to Las Vegas, via Raiders’ team reporter Levi Edwards.

“Hell yeah,” Garoppolo said when asked if he has anything left to prove. “I’m trying to win a Super Bowl.”

For the Raiders, a Super Bowl hasn’t been in the team’s sights for many years. Las Vegas’ last title came in 1983 when the franchise was stationed in Los Angeles. Their last Super Bowl appearance was in 2022. McDaniels and the Raiders are hoping Garoppolo can help turn around the team’s postseason fate.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the NFL since 2014. In 57 games as a starter, Garoppolo has a pristine 40-17 record. Over 74 games total, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns.

Garoppolo comes to the Raiders after spending six years with the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran made the playoffs three times with Garoppolo, reaching the Super Bowl in 2019.

The Raiders entered their offseason with a clear goal to replace Derek Carr. Las Vegas ended up going with Garoppolo. Now that he is the Raiders’ starting quarterback, Garoppolo is looking for his tenure in Vegas to include a Super Bowl title.