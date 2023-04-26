My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a day away now, and many teams are gearing up for what figures to be an extremely important draft for them. One such team is the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be looking to bounce back after a massively disappointing 2022 campaign. Armed with the seventh overall pick in the draft, the Raiders have several options on the table that they could pursue with this pick.

One option that the Raiders should strongly consider is the quarterback position. Las Vegas did swap out Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but there’s a decent chance Garoppolo isn’t the long-term answer at the position for the Raiders. That has raised the possibility that the Raiders could draft their quarterback of the future with their first-round pick, but their views on the 2023 quarterback draft class don’t necessarily support that thought process.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, the Raiders are no different. They’ll continue their preparations through the start of the draft Thursday — as Ziegler said Friday — but they have a strong feel for what they think about prospects. And the sense I’ve gathered is they don’t believe there are four quarterbacks who warrant first-round selections, let alone within the top 10 picks.” – Tashan Reed, The Athletic

This is an interesting stance from the Raiders that suggests they aren’t likely to over pursue a quarterback in the first-round. If one of the guys they like falls to them at the seventh overall pick, they could grab them, but Las Vegas likely isn’t going to make a move up the board for a quarterback. The Raiders decision with their first-round draft pick will be huge, but don’t bet on them drafting their quarterback of the future just yet.