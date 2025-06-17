The Las Vegas Raiders made some key changes to the team in the offseason. It started with hiring Pete Carroll as the new head coach in Las Vegas. Carroll then brought in Chip Kelly to lead the offense, while Patrick Graham will remain in charge of the defense. Rebuilding the coaching staff was just step one towards turning the Raiders into a playoff team.

The AFC West is an extremely challenging division. The Kansas City Chiefs are almost always in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Chargers are winning under Jim Harbaugh, and the Denver Broncos seem to have found their stride after sneaking into the postseason last year. Las Vegas was the lone team under .500 in the division as they finished 4-13.

With the new coaching staff, the Raiders are looking to be more competitive immediately. Just how good can Las Vegas be, though? Below are two of the hottest takes regarding the Raiders and their upcoming season.

Geno Smith will be a top quarterback in the NFL

The Raiders traded for Geno Smith during the offseason. Carroll must have loved what he saw out of him in Seattle, and he decided to go get his quarterback for the near future.

In his three years as a full-time starter with the Seahawks, Smith threw for 12,226 yards, 71 touchdowns, and 35 interceptions. Additionally, he was selected for the Pro Bowl twice, he won Comeback Player of the Year, and he was ninth in the MVP voting in 2022. The 11-year vet threw the ball well in his years with Seattle, and his career was revived.

Kelly and the Raiders are hoping Smith can produce similar numbers in Las Vegas. He is already proving to be a leader in the locker room for the team, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

The good news is there is no shortage of talent surrounding Smith on the field.

Jakobi Meyers will be the WR1 for the team. He finished with a career-best 87 receptions and 1,027 yards in 2024. His four touchdowns were cut in half from his 2023 total, but that is what comes with uncertain quarterback play, and a struggling offensive coordinator. Make no mistake, Meyers is going to get a lot of looks with Smith at quarterback, and he should have a big year.

Along with Meyers, the Raiders have Brock Bowers to lead the way at tight end. Bowers established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his rookie season. He finished with 112 receptions, 1,194 yards, and five touchdowns. He was the third-highest rated tight end, per PFF.

Along with those two playmakers, Las Vegas has two rookies showing their talent during minicamp and OTAs. Wide receiver Jack Bech has been putting himself in contention to be the WR2 for the Raiders, and first round pick Ashton Jeanty is proving why he was selected so early.

With this talent around Smith, there is no reason why he should not be a top quarterback in the NFL.

Tight End Michael Mayer will make a big jump

Michael Mayer was drafted by the Raiders in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. However, he has not lived up the expectations he brought with him to the next level. There is still time for him to show how good he can be, though.

“I think Mike's been outstanding. And I checked, you can play with two tight ends in a game at the same time, and sometimes you can play with three tight ends they told me. So, maybe we can get to that if we have to,” OC Chip Kelly Said, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden.

Mayer only played 11 games last season, and he finished with just 21 receptions. In his career, the Notre Dame product has brought in 48 total receptions for 460 yards, and two touchdowns. 2025 is looking to be different, though.

With Kelly leading the charge, there is a good chance he is put on the field a lot with Bowers. A lot of attention will be given to Bowers, and Meyers will draw help from the safeties. This should open up room for Mayer to be one-on-one with some linebackers. If he can beat his man, he is going to have a great season.

If Mayer can take some pressure off the other skill players, the Raiders are going to have a very dangerous offensive unit.