After a failed 2022-23 campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders were in desperate need of a solid offseason. While they were definitely busy, Jimmy Garoppolo's health, Davante Adams' long-term future and Josh Jacobs' contract situation have all combined to form a dark cloud above Allegiant Stadium. Nothing has happened just yet, but a storm is brewing.

With so many warning signs, fans have to brace themselves for another disastrous year of football. So too must the organization. The Raiders invested a lot in Adams and have a get out of jail free card should the worst case scenario arise with Jimmy G. So all they can do in regards to those two players is hope for the best. They better have a Plan B for Jacobs, though.

Despite being in the team's parking lot seemingly ready to sign a new deal, per NFL Network, the star running back could not get on the same page as Las Vegas ahead of Monday's franchise tag deadline. No long-term extension was agreed upon, which means Jacobs will now likely hold out of training camp and potentially beyond.

Leaving $10 million on the table is difficult to fathom, but this raging debate between running backs and the system could turn this whole troubling situation into a legitimate work strike. Money is obviously important here, but principles and respect are also popping up as key components of this deadlock, which can also be found on the New York Giants with Saquon Barkley.

Just how close were the Raiders to a deal with Josh Jacobs today?!@TomPelissero was told that Jacobs drove to the facility and was sitting in his car in case of a deal getting done 👀 pic.twitter.com/1eEKepBn1Y — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 17, 2023

Simply put, this runs deep. The franchise obviously needs to be patient and continue to engage in talks with the 2022-23 rushing leader. The two sides are reportedly on good terms, which means something should be worked out eventually. But do not forget that metaphorical dark cloud. This team needs to have an umbrella just in case. Or at least one in mind.

Las Vegas should be looking at alternative options in the free agent market. We're going to do our best to determine the three best running back options for the Raiders to consider if Josh Jacobs opts to sit out the 2023 season.

As mentioned before, the front office will be banking on Jacobs playing under the franchise tag if a new contract is not inked these next several weeks. That leverage could be gone in an instant, however, if he and Barkley are hoping to set a precedent for the position. Or perhaps Barkley or Dalvin Cook earn a hefty purse and thereby incentivize the former Alabama star to hold firm.

We can only speculate right now, but we have already reached an unsettling checkpoint. One player who might be able to help out in a pinch is ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. His waning explosiveness means that he is better suited as a goal-line and complementary backfield option, but we are assuming general manager Dave Ziegler is desperate in this scenario.

A strong blocker and touchdown machine with plenty of experience is a fine emergency back for head coach Josh McDaniels to plug into his offense. Zamir White saw little action during his rookie season and could benefit from playing alongside a veteran like Elliott. He handled the elder statesman role well while gradually being fazed out in favor of Tony Pollard last year and would likely join the Raiders without expecting to be a workhorse.

The 2016 First-Team All-Pro is only this low on the list because a return to Dallas feels like the most practical landing spot for him, especially with Pollard coming off a fibula fracture. But if Ezekiel Elliott is still available by the end of training camp and Jacobs remains absent, then the Raiders will have to pick up the phone.

2. Leonard Fournette

The Super Bowl 55 standout had the worst year of his career last season before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him in March. Watching him try to find space with a struggling offensive line was a grueling chore. Leonard Fournette just did not have it as a runner. This doesn't sound like a great pitch, huh?

It gets better, though. Fournette remained valuable in the passing game, as Tom Brady was forced to check down ad nauseam. The former No. 4 overall pick recorded 73 receptions for 523 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He can be a trusted weapon for Jimmy Garoppolo and still plow his way into the end zone under optimal circumstances.

He is another battle-tested back who should be able to adapt to McDaniels' offense relatively quickly and block for Garoppolo. His 3.5 yards per carry last season means that he should be used sparingly, especially with a suspect O-Line, but the 28-year-old can ensure that the Raiders have multiple layers to their passing attack.

My apologies to anyone hoping to see Dalvin Cook claim this spot. Las Vegas has just over $3 million in cap space, and the four-time Pro Bowler has reportedly been seeking about twice as much as that amount. He will probably have to compromise, but this team would have to move some things around to make the necessary room. Besides, Cook will wind up somewhere else while the Josh Jacobs waiting game continues.

So, the Raiders will need to set their sights on a more practical free agent. Enter Kareem Hunt. The former Kansas City Chiefs sensation and Cleveland Browns stalwart might have the most upside of any of these replacement candidates. While it's true that Hunt, just like Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette, is no longer well-equipped to lead a backfield, he should have the most left in the tank.

Taking a backseat to Nick Chubb the last couple of years enabled the 27-year-old to preserve some of the energy and explosiveness that is inevitably drained after an extended period of time playing the position. His 3.8 yards per rushing attempt might suggest otherwise, but Hunt was nearly hitting five per carry the year before. Vegas' offense can help him move closer towards his 2021 form rather than his 2022 nadir.

He can catch his share of passes and earn a few scoring opportunities as well. Hunt still has value to offer a team. Las Vegas would be wise to scoop him up if Jacobs is not on the top of the depth chart before Week 1.

All of this is a long ways off, but the Josh Jacobs saga has forced the Raiders to at least mull over their backup plans. Fans hope that No. 8 is a dominant piece of this offense again next season, but nothing seems to come easy with this team. Packing an umbrella to Allegiant Stadium is not a precaution but a necessity.