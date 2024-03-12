The Las Vegas Raiders are close to making a final decision on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The team is reportedly expected to cut the quarterback on Wednesday, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic:
“The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo tomorrow, per sources. There are a few teams interested.”
The move makes sense for the Raiders. Las Vegas is signing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a two-year deal in free agency. Additionally, NFL analysts believe the team is also eyeing a trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.
The Bears are rumored to select USC football standout Caleb Williams with their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, the team is exploring offers on Fields. The Raiders are discussing a possible deal with Chicago.
Fields helped the Bears improve their record to 7-10 during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, the 24-year-old saw a slight increase in production from 2022-23. Fields threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Still, Chicago failed to make the NFL Playoffs, adding to their several-year drought.
But with Fields' trade market virtually non-existent, the Raiders may be able to buy low on what they view as a young and cheap reclamation project.
Regardless of what the Raiders decide to do with Garoppolo, he will miss the first two games of next season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.
It'll be a tough sell for any team between the suspension and Garoppolo's performance with the Raiders. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential option.
While he wouldn't fix their starting issue, perhaps Garoppolo can offer Pittsburgh a competent backup.
Kenny Pickett has struggled since joining the Steelers in 2022. While he has gone 14-10 as a starter, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.