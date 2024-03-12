The Las Vegas Raiders are close to making a final decision on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The team is reportedly expected to cut the quarterback on Wednesday, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

“The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to cut QB Jimmy Garoppolo tomorrow, per sources. There are a few teams interested.”

The move makes sense for the Raiders.  Las Vegas is signing former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II to a two-year deal in free agency. Additionally, NFL analysts believe the team is also eyeing a trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields.

The Bears are rumored to select USC football standout Caleb Williams with their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. As a result, the team is exploring offers on Fields. The Raiders are discussing a possible deal with Chicago.

Fields helped the Bears improve their record to 7-10 during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, the 24-year-old saw a slight increase in production from 2022-23. Fields threw for 2,562 yards and 16 touchdowns in 13 games. Still, Chicago failed to make the NFL Playoffs, adding to their several-year drought.

But with Fields' trade market virtually non-existent, the Raiders may be able to buy low on what they view as a young and cheap reclamation project.

Regardless of what the Raiders decide to do with Garoppolo, he will miss the first two games of next season due to a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.

It'll be a tough sell for any team between the suspension and Garoppolo's performance with the Raiders. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a potential option.

While he wouldn't fix their starting issue, perhaps Garoppolo can offer Pittsburgh a competent backup.

Kenny Pickett has struggled since joining the Steelers in 2022. While he has gone 14-10 as a starter, Pickett has thrown for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.