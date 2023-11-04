After losing to the Lions in Week 8, Raiders owner Mark Davis talked to a group of players to apologize for how their season is going.

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 8's Monday Night Football, franchise owner Mark Davis hinted about his desire to make changes on the team. As everyone knows, what followed was the coaching staff purge headlined by the firing of Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler, and OC Mick Lombardi.

So what actually transpired before Davis made the drastic decision to fire his head coach and GM? Well, apparently, the Raiders boss talked to some players and apologized to them for “wasting their season.” Furthermore, Davis also had conversations with some people within the organization about his plan to shake things up amid their struggles.

Sure enough, it didn't last long before he pulled the trigger on those changes.

“After Las Vegas lost 26-14 to the Lions on Monday night, Davis personally apologized to a group of Raiders players for wasting their season, league sources told ESPN, and confided in a small group of people within the organization that it was time to make a change,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

It's certainly rare to see a team owner apologize to the players over the team's poor performance, which is why it's clear that the problems within the Raiders organization are deep.

No one can blame Mark Davis for taking action quickly, though. Josh McDaniels leaves the Las Vegas franchise with a 3-5 record this 2023 season. They lost their last two games, including one against a struggling team in the Chicago Bears. Indeed, losing such game would lead to any coach getting fired.

Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce is taking over the Raiders as interim head coach. Sure enough, Davis is hoping that a fresh start would change the fortunes of the team.