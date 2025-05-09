Perhaps you heard that Shedeur Sanders fell in the NFL draft. Although underreported, it’s true. Sanders dropped all the way to the fifth round where he was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick. Throughout his unprecedented slide, teams that had been linked to the Colorado standout, including the Las Vegas Raiders, the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, repeatedly passed on the QB.

The unexpected freefall confused fans and analysts alike. And while there are a number of theories as to why Sanders dropped so far in the draft, professional take haver Skip Bayless is focusing on Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady has called me out… I guess he’s called me a liar. So I’m about to call BS on Tom Brady because, Tom, you know and I know, everything I said about you and Shedeur Sanders is obviously exactly right,” Bayless said at the start of a 25+ minute rant titled “I call BS on Tom Brady,” posted on his official X account.

Did Tom Brady prevent the Raiders from drafting Shedeur Sanders?

Essentially, since the draft, Brady has distanced himself from the Raiders’ decision to pass on Sanders. The future Hall of Famer appeared on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul and once again said he wasn’t involved in the Raiders’ draft decisions.

When asked about Bayless’ assertion that he “told the Raiders not to take Shedeur,” Brady didn’t hold back. “That’s the problem with media is everyone can just say whatever the f**k they want and get away with it… And it’s kind of unfortunate because there actually used to be a lot of integrity in media and there’s way less now because everyone needs crazy voices to get heard,” Brady said, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing.

Although he never used Bayless’ name, the outburst was more than enough for Skip to make this about himself and Brady – fully insinuating himself into the situation.

“You obviously just didn’t believe in this kid and you should own that. You should just acknowledge it,” Bayless said of Brady on X.

“It wasn’t like Brady actually called me out because he didn’t call me out by name… He just said that was wrong… He condemned the media. Took the cowardly way out. Just take me on. I don’t care. I can take it, because I’m right… I’ve had a lot of integrity. I’d like to say that I work really hard at telling the truth and backing it up,” Bayless added.

Brady did say he texted Sanders and told him to use the draft snub as motivation for his career. But the GOAT continues to insist he had no involvement in the Raiders’ decision to pass on Shedeur.

It’s difficult to believe Pete Carroll and the Raiders’ braintrust wouldn’t seek out Tom Brady’s opinion on a quarterback prospect. But it’s also hard to accept that Skip Bayless is right about something.