Derek Carr officially retired as a member of the New Orleans Saints, but a part of him will always belong to the Las Vegas Raiders. After he shocked the league with his stunning decision, Carr did not forget to leave Mark Davis and the Raiders out of his official farewell statement.

With a picture of his black and gold jersey, Carr penned a heartfelt message to his fans, coaches, teammates and family as he closed the door on his 11-year NFL career. The four-time Pro Bowler, who spent nine of his 11 seasons with the Raiders, specifically thanked Davis and Saints owner Gayle Benson for allowing him to “live out a childhood dream.”

“‘Thank you' doesn't say enough,” Carr wrote in his Instagram caption. “To my incredible family and friends, thank you for your love and support. To the Raiders and Saints organizations, Mr. [Mark] Davis and Mr. [Gayle] Benson, thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out a childhood dream. To every coach who shaped me, every teammate I went to battle with, and every opponent who pushed me, I'm grateful for the grind, the memories, and the brotherhood. To the fans, thank you for riding with me through the highs, the lows, the injuries, the comebacks, the records, and the Pro Bowls.

“Through it all, I gave this game everything I had every single day. I sleep well knowing that I gave my teammates, my coaches and my cities my all. Now, I look forward to whatever God has next, and I'll pursue it with the same fire I brought to the field. God bless, and see you soon.”

Raiders, Mark Davis officially begin post-Derek Carr era

Carr has not suited up for the Raiders since 2022, but the team has been out of sorts since he signed with the Saints in free agency. A 4-13 finish in 2024 caused Davis to usher in a new era with general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas subsequently acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks to officially begin its post-Carr era.

Since Carr left the team, the Raiders have dealt with a myriad of subpar quarterback options. Jimmy Garoppolo, Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell and Desmond Ridder all got an opportunity, but none succeeded. With Carroll and Smith reuniting in Sin City, the organization finally has a sense of direction.

The Saints, Carr's most recent team, find themselves far from a similar position. His retirement leaves them with their choice of Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener or second-round rookie Tyler Shough. Barring another signing, Shough appears to have the early edge, but New Orleans is destined for a listless quarterback battle in training camp.