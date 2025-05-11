After one year away from the league, Jaylon Smith is returning to the NFL. The former Pro Bowl linebacker, who spent the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders in his attempted comeback.

The Raiders decided to sign Smith on Sunday after a weekend tryout, Adam Schefter reported. Smith reported to Las Vegas' rookie minicamp, where he evidently earned his shot on the team's preseason roster. However, with the roster still to be cut down to its final 52-man form in the fall, he is not yet officially “back” in the league.

Despite his successful stint with the Cowboys, Smith has bounced around the league over the past four years. Following his Dallas release, the 2019 Pro Bowler had several brief and unsuccessful tenures with the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Raiders. He started 11 games for the Giants in 2022 but has otherwise failed to stick with a single team for over a month.

Ironically, Smith last played for Las Vegas in 2023 before being released after just one game. He next appeared on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad but never made the active roster and was not re-signed at the end of the season. No team signed him in any capacity in 2024.

Jaylon Smith adds depth to Raiders defense

Should he make the final roster, Smith will have his best chance to return to the league on a rebuilding Raiders defense. Las Vegas lost linebackers Divine Deablo, Robert Spillane and Kana'i Mauga in free agency, essentially forcing the team to replace its entire position group.

Though Smith has just one game in black and silver, his familiarity with the organization can benefit him. However, in the two years since he last stepped on an NFL field, the Raiders are an entirely different franchise. In the offseason, the team entered new management by hiring John Spytek and Pete Carroll to replace Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce, respectively.

Still just 29, Smith will compete with Cody Lindenberg, Amari Gainer, Brandon Smith and Tommy Eichenberg for final roster spots. The Raiders signed veteran linebackers Devin White and Elandon Roberts to replace Deablo and Spillane, but neither is guaranteed a job.