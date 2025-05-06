Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek is talking about how Tom Brady influenced the team's decision to sign a quarterback this offseason. The Raiders and head coach Pete Carroll decided to bring in a familiar face, in veteran Geno Smith. Smith and Carroll worked together for years in Seattle.

Spytek says that Brady, a minority owner of the Raiders, was pleased with that move.

“He really respected Geno — the way he can process and throw the football,” Spytek said, per The Athletic.

The Raiders were one of many teams also looking at drafting a quarterback. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of several the team looked at during the draft evaluation process. Las Vegas also met with several quarterbacks before the NFL Draft. Brady was apparently consulting Spytek about the prospective play callers.

“When we are looking at quarterbacks, we’d have to be fools not to involve him,” Spytek added. “Tom is the foremost expert on quarterback play I’ve ever been around.”

The Raiders are hoping to rebuild after a 4-13 campaign in 2024.

Tom Brady played a role in the Raiders NFL Draft selections

Brady apparently played a small part in the team's NFL Draft deliberations, Spytek said. Las Vegas did select a quarterback in the sixth round. The Raiders took Cam Miller from North Dakota State. Again, Brady endorsed the pick.

“He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion,” Spytek says. “And he thought he had the potential to improve.”

Las Vegas also made waves by selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the NFL Draft this year. Other selections include wide receiver Jack Bech from TCU, and Texas Tech offensive lineman Caleb Rogers.

The Raiders are hoping that this new tandem of players can lead the squad back to its former glory days. Las Vegas has made just a small handful of NFL Playoff appearances since 2005.