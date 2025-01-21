As four teams remain in the NFL playoffs, the Las Vegas Raiders have already shifted into offseason mode. Uncertainty surrounding their quarterback situation continues to be the primary focus, as they experimented with three different options last year. Now they will decide between moving into a direction of a veteran, or significant draft pick.

Following the Minnesota Vikings' one-and-done departure from the NFC playoffs, the attention now turns to free agent Sam Darnold, who could easily find a new home with the Raiders. The fit couldn't be better, as the Raiders are in desperate need of a reliable throwing arm for Brock Bowers.

“At Pick 6, [the Raiders] are out of range for a quarterback unless they move up, which wouldn't be smart based on the amount of holes they have,” a high-ranking personnel man of an NFL team said, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. “They need every pick. They have flexibility within the cap to get it done.”

The Raiders are projected to have nearly $100 million to sign Darnold, putting them in legitimate position to win the sweepstakes against opposing teams.

Sam Darnold fits the criteria of the Raiders' franchise quarterback

This has to be the offseason for the Raiders. They wanted to build a more dynamic passing attack in the 2024-25 campaign after losing star running back Josh Jacobs to free agency. Davante Adams being shipped to the New York Jets was a clear indicator that something was still missing.

Gardner Minshew started the season under center, followed by second-year QB Aidan O'Connell, and then Desmond Ridder made six appearances – none of which played consistently to the level of a future franchise player.

Darnold has been through thick and thin over his seven NFL seasons: From first-round draft pick, to backup, to starter, and then MVP candidate. His production was the best it's ever been in 2024, leading the Vikings to 14 wins, completing 361 passes for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. There is, indeed, an answer to the Raiders' continuous quarterback troubles.