The Baltimore Ravens have been “fairly active” in the wide receiver market, ESPN staff writers Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote in a Thursday article.

“The Ravens have been fairly active in the wide receiver market,” wrote Fowler. “As Dan mentioned above, they’ve looked into Beckham. I’ve heard the same for DeAndre Hopkins and Courtland Sutton.

“They seem open to potentially adding a quality outside receiver, whether Jackson is in the lineup or not.”

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. arrived at the NFL owner’s meetings on Tuesday and planned to talk to at least the Baltimore Ravens, according to a tweet from CBS Sports HQ senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“I’m told free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has arrived at the Biltmore with plans to talk to at least the #Ravens,” Anderson wrote.

According to ESPN, the Ravens ranked third-to-last in the NFL with 188.4 receiving yards per game in 2022, putting them ahead of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. They tied the Bears, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots with 19 receiving touchdowns. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team with 847 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, peaking at 106 yards on seven receptions in a 24-20 win by the New York Giants in MetLife Stadium.

In a series of Monday tweets, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced his request to be traded from the team. Baltimore used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson earlier this month, giving him the right to negotiate with other teams in the offseason and the Ravens the ability to match the deal.

“In regards to my future plans,” Jackson wrote. “As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team.”