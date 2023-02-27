For the Baltimore Ravens, signing Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension is top priority this offseason. But while Baltimore might want to retain their quarterback, it appears that Jackson and the Ravens aren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

The Ravens offered Jackson a contract earlier in the season worth $250 million. However, with the guaranteed money not being enough, the quarterback declined. Now, Jackson and Baltimore seem to be at a serious impasse, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“I think stalemate is the right term,” Breer said on the Rich Eisen Show. “The Ravens genuinely love Lamar Jackson and genuinely want him to be their starter for the next few years. But they’ve had two years to do this. If there was a compromise, wouldn’t it be done by now?”

The deal Baltimore offered would’ve kept Jackson with the Ravens for the next five seasons. However, Jackson is adamant that his contract is fully guaranteed – like Deshaun Watson received from the Browns. With only $133 million of the Ravens’ offer guaranteed, Jackson decided to pass.

But now both sides appear to be refusing to budge on their position. The Ravens have their number while Jackson has his. At this moment, Breer’s sources don’t have Baltimore and their quarterback any closer on an extension.

Lamar Jackson has shined during his five years with the Ravens. He has 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns through the air with another 4,437 yards and 24 scores on the ground. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowl, an All-Pro and a former MVP.

The Ravens know they are a better team with Jackson under center. But until either side chooses to compromise on their side of the deal, Jackson could’ve played his last game in Baltimore.