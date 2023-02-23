The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson are currently at a standstill over the quarterback’s next contract. Whether he signs with the Ravens or not, Jackson’s next deal has a chance to change the NFL forever.

Jackson is intent on getting a fully-guaranteed contract, much like the Browns gave Deshaun Watson. If/when Jackson signs a fully-guaranteed deal, with the Ravens or another team, the state of quarterback contracts will never be the same, Jeff Darlington explained on ESPN’s Get Up.

“This is about one of the most unique principled players that the NFL has ever seen,” Darlington said. “It was a guaranteed deal or nothing. I don’t see that changing. If he gets that guaranteed contract, it sets into motion a new precedent in the NFL. This is a pivotal moment in NFL contracts.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

When Watson was traded to the Browns, they signed him to a five-year, $250 million guaranteed contract. Whatever the numbers may be, Jackson is looking for that same guarantee. Once he signs his deal, other QBs around the league will look to follow in his footsteps. When Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert or any other QB looks to sign a new contract, they will look for it to be fully-guaranteed.

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson are at this standstill because of Baltimore’s unwillingness to give the quarterback a fully guaranteed deal. They offered him an extension that matched Watson’s $250 million in value. But with only $133 million guaranteed, Jackson turned it down.

If the Ravens want to keep Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, they know exactly what it will take. Other quarterbacks around the NFL will surely be watching. While Jackson might be getting the bag now, their bag will only grow due to Jackson’s guaranteed contract crusade.