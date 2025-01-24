The Las Vegas Raiders have found their next head coach in Pete Carroll. As he looks to address the team's quarterback problem, Carroll could turn to an old friend.

When the Raiders look for their next quarterback, Russell Wilson has been viewed as a potential stop-gap option, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Any beef between player and coach has been mended, meaning there wouldn't be any emotional road bumps to a reunion.

Carroll was Wilson's head coach throughout his entire tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The pair won a Super Bowl together, as Wilson was named a nine-time Pro Bowler. However, after 10 years and 158 games in Seattle, Wilson and Carroll decided to go their separate ways. The quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos while Carroll remained the Seahawks head coach until 2023.

Now, as fate would have it, there is a path for the two to reconnect. Carroll's side of the deal is already taken care of, as the Raiders are preparing to announce him as head coach. Furthermore, there is a clear quarterback need in Las Vegas as Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell took over the QB1 role. The Raiders will be looking for a passer who could come in and start immediately.

With 17 years in the NFL total, Wilson has the experience to do just that. He did so with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, leading them to a playoff berth; although things did fall off the rails at the end. Wilson completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.

At this stage of his career, Russell Wilson wouldn't be the Raiders' quarterback of the future. But with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's no guarantee Las Vegas lands one of the top QBs. Even if they do, they'll need time to develop. Adding Wilson takes the pressure off them and gives the rookie a strong mentor to lean on.

Wilson obviously has strong ties to Pete Carroll. And now that whatever problems they had were behind him, Wilson can turn back the clock to help open Carroll's Raiders tenure.