The New Orleans Saints find themselves at a pivotal crossroads regarding quarterback Derek Carr. With Carr sidelined due to a concussion and a broken left hand, his contract situation has grown increasingly complicated as the offseason looms. Carr’s deal includes $40 million in guaranteed money for 2025, structured as $10 million in fully guaranteed roster bonuses and $30 million in guarantees contingent on his ability to pass a physical. The $30 million becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the new league year in March, leaving the Saints with a tight window to make a decision.

“If the Saints want to move on from Carr after this season, they’d have to release him before that $30 million becomes fully guaranteed. But because it’s injury-guaranteed, they would have to prove he can pass a physical and be cleared to play before the date on which it becomes fully guaranteed.” via Dan Graziano of ESPN.

This scenario presents a challenging predicament. If Carr cannot pass a physical by March, the Saints cannot release him without triggering the injury-guaranteed $30 million. Should the team attempt to cut him while he claims he isn’t fully healed, it would likely lead to a grievance filed by Carr and the NFL Players Association to secure the funds.

The Saints have a $30M decision to make this offseason

The Saints’ decision will be further complicated by their broader organizational changes. Following a lackluster 2024 season, a new coaching staff is expected to take over, and any incoming regime might prefer a fresh start at quarterback. Despite Carr’s reputation as a steady veteran presence, the Saints haven’t found much success with him under center, fueling speculation that they might consider moving on.

This isn’t the first time Carr’s contract guarantees have placed a team in a precarious position. Two years ago, the Las Vegas Raiders benched Carr late in the season to avoid triggering similar injury-related guarantees. The Saints might now regret not taking similar precautions.

For New Orleans, much hinges on whether Carr can recover from both the concussion and the two fractures in his left hand before the March deadline. Should his injuries linger, the Saints could face a costly arbitration battle with $30 million at stake. Alternatively, they could decide to retain Carr and pay the full $40 million, but this could clash with the vision of a new coaching staff seeking to retool the roster. The coming months will be crucial as the Saints weigh their options in what could become a high-stakes decision with significant financial and roster implications.