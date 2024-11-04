The New Orleans Saints have parted ways with head coach Dennis Allen following his 2-7 start to the NFL season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Saints will begin their coaching search to find a long-term replacement for Allen, who went 18-25 over his Saints career after taking over for Sean Payton in 2022.

It's been an unbelievable turn of events, after the team dominated in their opening games against the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. Since then, though, injuries and inconsistent offense have sent them down an ominous path. It appears that Allen's departure could expedite a trade for star cornerback Marshon Lattimore ahead of the November 5 deadline.

Lattimore is playing out his current contract that runs through 2026, but the Saints could jettison him to open up $16 million in cash from the books, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports. He's one of the best players showing up in the trade rumors this week, and the former first-round pick from 2017 has garnered interest from several NFL teams looking to make a playoff push this season.

Which teams are looking to trade with Saints for Marshon Lattimore?

Lattimore has posted 30 tackles and two pass deflections in seven games this season, but he's still looking for his first interception as he continues his eighth NFL campaign. He has recorded 15 in his career, placing him in the top-25 among active players.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the teams showing legitimate interest in Lattimore. They've been solid defensively all season, and adding a playmaking corner like Lattimore would make sense as they continue their pursuit of a three-peat. The team traded with the New England Patriots for linebacker Joshua Uche, and it appears that they are still trying to bolster the defense as much as they can before the deadline.