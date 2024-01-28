Seahawks express interest in Ravens defensive coordinator, but there's a catch.

The Seattle Seahawks have yet to hire a head coach as the front office is conducting a thorough search. They've cast a wide net and have talked with multiple high-quality candidates. With that in mind, the franchise is reportedly expressing interest in another candidate for Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald.

All of that is fine and dandy, however, the Seahawks have not requested an interview with Macdonald this offseason, according to Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN. Perhaps they can still request an interview but it's a bit late in the coaching search for Seattle to desire another candidate.

“The Seahawks have shown interest in Mike Macdonald despite not requesting a head coaching interview with the Ravens defensive coordinator, sources told Brady Henderson and me. Depending how the coaching search goes, Macdonald appears to be a name to watch.”

Macdonald's become a popular name this offseason. However, the Ravens continue to win in the playoffs and no teams are allowed to hire a coach as long as their team is in the running for the Super Bowl. Even so, Seattle could have inquired Mike Macdonald for an interview at the beginning of the postseason. So, it's a bit confusing why the Seahawks are suddenly expressing interest.

As of now, it's not clear who Seattle is targeting for their head coaching position. Dan Quinn is rumored to be a top candidate for the Seahawks. Meanwhile, NFL fans like the idea of Mike Vrabel being named the new head coach. With the franchise expressing interest in a coaching candidate they haven't even talked to yet, we might be weeks away from the Seahawks naming their new head coach.