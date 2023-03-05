Geno Smith helped make the Seattle Seahawks rebuild look extremely promising. The veteran quarterback enjoyed a spectacular season and played a big part in Seattle reaching the playoffs. Now, he could be in for a big payday.

The Seahawks are looking to keep Smith around and come to terms on a long-term deal, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN. Although they aren’t expected to use the franchise tag on him, they seemingly want to keep him around.

Graziano writes that the Seahawks are “working to sign quarterback Geno Smith to a long-term deal before free agency opens, but I’d be surprised if they used the franchise tag on Smith even if they got to the Tuesday deadline without a deal.” Although Seattle would be happy to have Smith back after a Pro Bowl season, as Graziano notes, they still “have been doing a lot of work on the quarterback prospects at the top of the first round.”

The Seahawks have the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft via the Denver Broncos. They’re in a great spot to land a top quarterback prospect like Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. Seattle also owns the 20th pick and could choose Hendon Hooker. They were previously able to build a championship contender around Russell Wilson on a rookie contract, so the prospect of trying it again is surely alluring.

However, they run the risk of choosing a quarterback that isn’t ready to be a leader of a playoff team yet. Smith proved that he is by leading the league in completion percentage and throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle will have to decide if the window they have with Smith is worth passing on a potential franchise guy.