Not a lot gave the Seattle Seahawks gave a chance to put together a good season in 2022, let alone make the NFL playoffs in their first year since parting ways with quarterback Russell Wilson. However, the Seahawks did not just go over .500, but also even reached the NFC Wild-Card round, thanks in large part to the leadership of quarterback Geno Smith on the field.

While the Seahawks got bounced out early of the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers in a 41-23 road loss Saturday night, Geno Smith had already shown his tremendous value to the team even before that contest. If it’s up to Geno Smith, he’d love to be with the Seahawks going forward, which was what he told reporters during the postgame press conference.

Geno Smith says he wants to finish his career in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/1kQjBKr4zZ — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 15, 2023

Smith will be a free agent by the end of the 2022 NFL season. He signed just a one-year deal with the Seahawks worth only $3.5 million in April 2022 — a total bargain when viewed in hindsight, considering that Geno Smith has become one of three NFC quarterbacks named into the Pro Bowl together with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith had to beat out Drew Lock in the preseason quarterback battle to earn the Seahawks’ starting job. Seattle apparently made the right decision, with Geno Smith turning out to be more than just a quality starter for the Seahawks. It can be remembered that the Seahawks won right away in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season versus the team their old quarterback is now playing for, with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos getting punched in the mouth by Smith and company.

Against the 49ers in the Wild Card, Geno Smith passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns with an interception on 25 of 35 completions. He struggled against the Niners’ pass rush, as he was thrown to the ground three times for a loss of 25 yards, Nevertheless, Smith has made a strong case of why the Seahawks need to retain him, with the team surprisingly coming up a relatively successful campaign with him.