Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders may still have one game left to play before his collegiate career comes to an end, but even with the BYU Cougars ahead in the Alamo Bowl, it doesn't mean that the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year isn't already looking ahead to life in the NFL… and potentially life as the franchise quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Come April, Sanders will likely be the first quarterback off the board and potentially the top overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, he has a preference of where he'll end up playing.

“Multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program believe his preference would be to land in Las Vegas,” writes Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

Right now, the Raiders and New York Giants are the NFL's only two-win teams, but the Giants would have the tie-break over Las Vegas if it came to it. But assuming the Raiders lose out and the Giants pull off an upset win over the course of the next three weeks against the Falcons, Colts or Eagles, it could pave the way for Sanders to get his wish.

And hey, let's just be honest for a second — with a cannon of a right arm and a seemingly endless supply swagger, Shedeur Sanders screams Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders fans fully on-board with Tanking for Shedeur

The Raiders didn't come into the 2024 season with high hopes, in large part because their quarterback situation was so bleak. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell engaged in a quarterback competition in the offseason to earn the job, and both have played sparingly throughout the season with very little success. Desmond Ridder has been thrust into duty late in the season, losing this past Monday night in his first start of the year against his former team, the Atlanta Falcons.

If Sanders ends up in Vegas — or if it's Cam Ward, for that matter — he would be the first quarterback that the Raiders have selected in the 1st Round since they made Jamarcus Russell the 1st overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.