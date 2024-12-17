Colorado football player Travis Hunter is getting the respect and praise from an opposing coach. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is in awe of Hunter, and said as much before the upcoming Alamo Bowl.

Expand Tweet

“I mean he's an unbelievable player, to play a hundred and some snaps every game and be that good on offense, and then cover people the way he does,” Roderick said, per the school. “I've never seen anything like it. Lots of respect for him.”

Colorado football and BYU are set to meet in the Alamo Bowl, despite playing in the same conference. It's one of the consequences of major conference realignment. The two schools, who each won at least nine games in the Big 12, will play in late December.

BYU enters the contest with a 10-2 record, while the Buffaloes are 9-3. Both squads went 7-2 in conference.

Travis Hunter had a special season for Colorado football

Hunter is likely playing in his last college football game in the Alamo Bowl. The two-way star had a very special year, which was culminated by winning the Heisman Trophy.

“He's probably the best football player I have ever seen,” Roderick added.

Colorado fans probably agree. Hunter played nearly every snap of each game the last two seasons. Hunter was the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, then went on to win that award. A defensive back, Hunter also made his name known on offense as a wide receiver.

Hunter finished the regular season with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, the Colorado football star posted 31 total tackles. That includes 20 solo stops. He also is credited with 11 passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

Colorado's players are expected to leave it all out on the field in the Alamo Bowl.

“It’s not just a bowl game where we’re going to go be merry and have a Merry Christmas and exchange gifts and do all of that,” Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said, per the Associated Press. “No, we want to go there and play Buff football.

“You think Travis wants to go out there and get locked down with the Heisman in the house? You think Shedeur wants to go out there and play that hot garbage when he’s one of the premier guys and probably, arguably the first pick of the whole draft? … We’ve got guys who want to end on a great note.”

Time will tell if those words prove true. Colorado football and BYU face off on December 28 at 7:30 Eastern.