Some new details about the contract the Baltimore Ravens offered quarterback Lamar Jackson have emerged after the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to an extension with quarterback Jalen Hurts, and Ian Rapoport discussed the details on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I do believe the Ravens will probably adjust and use this to help get Lamar done, but the deal they offered him was pretty strong,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

"The deal that the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson was pretty strong.. $200M was the total guaranteed and the $133M was guaranteed on a shorter deal" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/QJHJV3e97L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 17, 2023

A side-by-side comparison of Jalen Hurts’ deal with the Eagles and the offer the Ravens made to Lamar Jackson last September was posted on Twitter by Sarah Ellison, co-host of the Ravens Vault podcast. It illuminates that the offer is pretty similar to the contract Hurts ultimately signed to extend with the Eagles.

The total value of Hurts’ contract is $255 million , while the offer to Jackson was $250 million. The amount guaranteed at signing for Hurts is $110 million, while Jackson’s was $133 million. Lastly, the total guaranteed is $179.3 million for Hurts, while the offer to Jackson was at $200 million.

Rapoport indicated on The Pat McAfee Show that there was likely a kicker involved in the offer to Jackson that would have resulted in a lot of guaranteed money for him. The Ravens would not cut Jackson after one year of his contract.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens attempt to get a deal done with Jackson, and if they are able to do so, the structure of the contract will be intriguing. The Ravens have until July 17 to agree to a long-term deal.