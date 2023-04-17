A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

As it stands, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson are still not on the same page. With that, there is a looming possibility that the quarterback might not be with the team in 2023. Meanwhile, the Ravens might be putting into place a contingency plan in case they end up not having Jackson in the coming season. In fact, the team is going to get a visit from 2023 NFL Draft QB prospect Anthony Richardson on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens will pick 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, which means they are very unlikely to get even a sniff of the top-tier quarterbacks in the draft like Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide and CJ Stroud of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Taking Richardson off the board, however, sounds like a much more attainable goal for a team like the Ravens. At the moment, the Ravens only have two other quarterbacks on the roster outside of Lamar Jackson in Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.

The Ravens have used their non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson worth $32.4 million last March, which means he can still talk with other teams, while Baltimore keeps its right to match any offer he would get.

Anthony Richardson starred for three years in college for the Florida Gators. In 2022, he passed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions on a 53.8 pass completion rate. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine touchdowns on 103 carries. He doesn’t have the eye-popping numbers of Young or Stroud in college, but Richardson remains an intriguing prospect who is expected to be selected before the end of the first round.