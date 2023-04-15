Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

If the last few days are any indication, the Baltimore Ravens are not letting go of Lamar Jackson quite yet. Yes, the star has reportedly asked for a trade. Yes, many have speculated about a potential trade. Baltimore is making moves to try and convince Lamar to stay, though. Their signing of Odell Beckham Jr was a clear message: Here’s your big-time weapon, please stay.

If this report is true, though, that might not be enough. According to Michael Lombardi, Lamar Jackson reportedly told the Ravens to get DeAndre Hopkins AND Odell Beckham Jr. Only then, according to Lombardi, will Jackson talk to Baltimore.

“Report: Lamar Jackson told the #Ravens to acquire both Odell Beckham and DeAndre Hopkins and then “we can talk”, per @mlombardiNFL. The Ravens told him they couldn’t afford both players, but they’d get one of them. Then signed OBJ to a deal worth up to $18M for one year.”

It’s worth noting that this is only a report from Lombardi. If the Lamar Jackson trade saga has taught us anything, it’s that some of these reports could be fabrications. The Ravens QB has refuted many reports about his discussions with the front office. Will this rumor be one of those that get sent to the Shadow Realm?

The criticism of the Ravens over the last few years was their refusal to trade for talented wide receivers to provide support for Lamar Jackson. Now, they’re trying to course correct and rectify their past mistakes. Is it too little too late, though?