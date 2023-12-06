While the Steelers know the Patriots have a trio of quarterbacks they can play in Week 14, Pittsburgh is focusing on Bailey Zappe.

Heading into Week 14, the Steelers are dealing with a quarterback controversy in their own franchise. But with the New England Patriots' problems equally severe, the Steelers have to plan for everything.

Pittsburgh is currently expecting the Patriots to start Bailey Zappe, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. However, the Steelers are also looking into tape of Malik Cunningham and Mac Jones just in case.

New England's three-headed quarterback situation has the Steelers checking all corners. If Cunningham or Jones were to get into the game, Pittsburgh wants to be prepared. And with the Patriots struggling to find a consistency starter, the Steelers want to ensure they're ready for all three.

On the surface though, Pittsburgh is operating as if Zappe will be the first quarterback out for New England. Over five games – including one start – this season, Zappe thrown for 299 scoreless yards with two interceptions.

The Patriots know who will be starting at QB for Pittsburgh, but it may not be the option the Steelers wanted. With Kenny Pickett suffering an ankle injury, Mitch Trubisky has been promoted to QB1. Over three games this season, Trubisky has thrown for 273 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Despite Pickett's injury, the Steelers are in the middle of the playoff hunt with their 7-5 record. They'll have to learn how to storm through choppy waters with Trubisky in hand. Their first step will be the Patriots on Thursday Night Football. With quarterback problems of their own, the Steelers aren't planning around with New England's mysterious QB plans.