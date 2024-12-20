Through a 10-4 start, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the opportunity to give a Baker Mayfield-like contract extension to quarterback Russell Wilson. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, his guest Jordan Schultz detailed what the amount would be.

“There is a very good chance Steelers extend Russell Wilson similarly to what Tampa did with Baker Mayfield,” Schultz said. “Three years, $100 million.”

Mayfield has had the best season of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's thrown for 3,612 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He's eclipsed his most passing touchdowns per season (28) through 14 games. On the flip side, the Steelers quarterback has been performing well for his team. Although Wilson dealt with a lingering calf injury to start the season, he's been on a roll since.

In eight games, Wilson has thrown for 1,912 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. Not to mention, he's leading the Steelers to a 6-2 record in those starts. After signing a one-year deal, it's clear that he's proved his value. A brutal season with the Denver Broncos put question marks around if he had the skill and talent. Luckily for Steelers fans, Wilson still has it.

Steelers could give Russell Wilson a Baker Mayfield-like extension

A three-year, $100 million extension wouldn't be the worst case for Pittsburgh. However, backup quarterback Justin Fields showed some promise in Wilson's absence. In six starts, he went 4-2 and posted 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. While the statistics weren't the most impressive, he played efficient football. Fast forward to Wilson's return, and the offense unlocked another dimension.

His play this season has sparked compliments from his head coach, Mike Tomlin. The Steelers coach gave an ‘inspiring' take on Wilson's resurgence. That can help him land a lucrative contract, much like it did for Mayfield. The Buccaneers quarterback threw for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in the 2023-24 season. One year after his contract extension, he's elevated his game.

Furthermore, Mayfield is younger than Wilson. It might not be as wise to give Wilson an extension because of his age. Luckily, he's in the AFC North, a defensive division. They'll need Wilson to be a game manager and make big plays when he needs to. It won't be like Seattle, where he's consistently asked to carry the team to victory. Even if $100 million is a lot to some, it might be worth it to Pittsburgh.

They haven't had a franchise quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger. The former Seahawks quarterback may not play for a long time, but he can supplement the Steelers with consistency at the signal-caller position.