Since the preseason, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been sidelined with a nagging calf injury. It opened a path for Justin Fields to take the reins and lead the Steelers to a 3-0 record. While all signs point to Fields being the Steelers' permanent quarterback option, Wilson is still waiting for his chance. At least that's what head coach Mike Tomlin keeps saying. Tomlin wants to ensure Wilson has a fair shot to win the quarterback job. However, since Wilson has been unable to practice, his chances have been limited. While that might seem like a coach being a coach, to most, Wilson's injury appears much more severe than initially thought.

Instead of being on a path to recovery, Wilson has seen his condition worsen whenever he tries to play or practice. So, while Tomlin hopes Wilson can compete for the job, time might be running out. Although Pittsburgh's offense is more dynamic with Wilson at quarterback, things have been clean with Fields under center. Pittsburgh's recipe for success is limiting offensive turnovers and a smothering defense. Fields has made that possible, and if he keeps it up, it's hard to deny him his spot as the Steelers No. 1 quarterback.

Will Russell Wilson catch Justin Fields for the Steelers' quarterback job?

Fields has stepped up admirably in Wilson’s absence, showcasing his skills in a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 245 yards and contributed to a decisive win. This success raises questions about the future quarterback hierarchy for the Steelers as they continue their undefeated streak. Tomlin indicated that Wilson’s status will be reassessed later in the week, depending on any improvements in his participation during practices. Due to his nagging injury, Wilson remains inactive and has been serving as the team’s emergency third quarterback.

Tomlin emphasized the importance of making decisions, indicating they will know when Wilson is ready to return to action. This careful, measured approach underscores Tomlin’s strategy as the team navigates its quarterback situation throughout the season. Tomlin noted that while there are challenges associated with returning from an injury to a new system, Wilson’s extensive experience in the NFL alleviates some of those concerns. So, if Fields is struggling, perhaps Pittsburgh plays Wilson at less than 100 percent. But there is no reason to do so if the Steelers are winning and Fields is playing well.

“I hadn’t looked at it in terms of the decision-making because it’s not time yet,” Tomlin said. “Once again, he has the luxury of moving the goalposts at his convenience because they were never set. It started off at the front of the end zone. Now, it’s behind the end zone to torture the analogy further. Russell Wilson is looking at a 65-yard field goal at this point to give himself a chance. That is unless Justin Fields starts shanking his opportunities from close range.