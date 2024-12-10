While the Pittsburgh Steelers deal with pressing matters like the injury status of George Pickens, they still need to consider their quarterback plans for 2025. But here is why the Steelers must not hand Russell Wilson a big contract extension this offseason.

Cutting to the chase, Wilson has been very good for the Steelers this season. His record alone (6-1) speaks volumes. And his 12-to-3 interception-to-touchdown ratio works quite nicely, too.

But there are several reasons why the Steelers must pump the brakes on making Wilson the king of the future.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson isn’t a spring chicken

It has to be pointed out from the get-go in this discussion. Wilson is 36 years old. He’s clearly past his prime, and his decline became evident over the previous three seasons as he posted a record of 17-27. His two seasons with the Broncos brought nothing memorable to the equation.

Wilson is a 13-year NFL veteran with tons of mileage.

But it must also be considered the fit he is with the current Steelers makeup. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Wilson is ahead of the pack to be the Steelers’ quarterback in 2025, according to nfl.com.

“As of now, based on his status and play, Wilson appears to be the leading candidate,” Rapoport said. “This upcoming offseason, if the Steelers want to bring back Wilson — and it seems like they will — they'll have to negotiate a new contract, and the franchise tag is also an option for any free agent whose team is attempting to re-sign him.”

And that’s the sticking point. Wilson will cost big money to the Steelers. And while he’s been solid this season, the return on investment may not be end up looking good to the organization.

Mike Tomlin likes what he has seen from the veteran.

“It's the first time for him going through AFC North football, and I thought he acclimated himself to it well,” Tomlin said. “He put himself squarely in the history of this series with that performance today. We're thankful for him.”

Certainly Wilson is thankful for Tomlin, who seems to have prolonged Wilson’s career. Wilson called Tomlin the best coach in the league, according to a post on X by Steelers Depot.

“I think obviously, Coach Tomlin is, you know, in my opinion, the best coach in the National Football League,” said Wilson. “Maybe in all of sports, in my opinion. You know I think how he leads us, how he communicates, his demeanor, you know, his passion for winning. It's a special thing and I can't explain it enough to you guys. You know, how great he is as a leader and the culture here.”

It’s easy to get in Tomlin’s corner. In 18 seasons as the Steelers head coach, his teams have never experienced a losing season. And that won’t happen this year with the Steelers sitting at 10-3 and in the conversation for the one of the top seeds in the AFC.

Two big reasons why the Steelers shouldn't pay Russ to cook

Wilson should not be given a big contract because he can’t get them over the top. Also, Justin Fields has a lot of promise for the future.

People may forget Fields led the Steelers to a record of 4-2 before Wilson took over. Fields had five touchdown passes and only one picks, and gives the Steelers a dynamic option as a runner.

And that’s what Wilson can’t bring at this stage in his career. Think about it this way. If you look at the NFL power rankings the Steelers stand at No. 6. That’s because the overall respect isn’t there.

Can you envision Wilson leading the Steelers to a playoff win over the Bills? Could he beat Patrick Mahomes with a Super Bowl berth on the line? Those are long odds.

And even if the Steelers reached the Super Bowl, they would be underdogs against teams like the Eagles or the Lions.

The best thing the Steelers can do is ride Wilson as far as he can take them. And then 2025 and beyond should belong to Justin Fields, who is 25 years old and could still develop into a dangerous playoff quarterback.

Proving the Steelers know about the value of Fields, Tomlin said he still plans to use him as a run threat — even this season, according to cbsnews.com.

“It's a component of what we do,” Tomlin said. “I've been pretty clear about that. “When we use it or how much we utilize it will be dependent on plans week to week based on the opponent. I don't know if this week will be reflective of what you saw last week, to be quite honest with you. Just know that it certainly is a component of what we do and a component of every plan.”

Tomlin added that Fields’ usage gives the Steelers a strategic edge in some matchups.

“There’s a strategic component that I won’t get into detailing, but, we feel comfortable with how we infuse it and when we infuse it,” Tomlin said. “There’s a potential of that (hurting rhythm), but we’re more excited about the challenges that it presents to the opposing unit. I think that’s reflective of our general attitude. We live in our hope as opposed to our fears.”