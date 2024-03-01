The NFL scouting combine is taking place this week, which can mean only one thing: The 2024 NFL Draft is coming soon. This year's wide receiver class might be the strong point for the draft. There are at least three indisputable blue-chip prospects who can make a big impact on whatever team picks them right away. Two of them, however, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers, are foregoing testing and drills at the combine. The one that will be testing? That would be Washington's Rome Odunze, who would make for a great fit on teams like the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.
Odunze was a monster for the Washington Huskies en route to their National Championship appearance. He led the country in receiving yards with 1,640 of them to go with 13 touchdowns on 92 receptions. He routinely stepped up in big moments for the Huskies, including a game-winning touchdown over the Oregon Ducks.
Penix has his Heisman moment, throwing an 18 yard back foot pass to Rome Odunze to take the lead against Oregon, in a game they would ultimately win. pic.twitter.com/NjxQYRtbTp
— John Whitaker (@johnwhitaker15w) October 17, 2023
The Huskies wideout was one of the best players, let alone receivers, in all of college football and one of the best prospects in this year's class. A strong performance at the combine could vault him to WR1 status. Even if he doesn't, he will be a top-1 pick in all likelihood and help a team like the Giants and Titans.
New York Giants
The Giants have not had a star No.1 receiver since they traded Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. Darius Slayton has masqueraded as one in that time, and while he is a solid receiver, he is not the prototypical top target. He has led the Giants in receiving yards in that time with 3,324 yards. He's had four seasons out of five with at least 724 receiving yards, but none with more than 770 yards.
The Giants have tried to address this hole in their receiver room, but haven't been able to press the right buttons. They used a first-round pick on Kadarius Toney in 2021, but he didn't even last past his rookie contract. They traded a third-round pick to get Darren Waller to pose as the Giants' number-one receiver, but that did not bear fruit in 2023 amidst the rash of injuries the Giants suffered last season.
This is their chance to finally find a true replacement for Beckham Jr. if Rome Odunze can be that guy. He'd be a homerun selection for the Giants with their sixth overall pick in the NFL draft.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are also in dire need of a number-one receiver after trading away AJ Brown. They used the pick they acquired from the Brown trade on Treylon Burks, but that pick has not quite panned out yet.
Burks has played just 22 games in two seasons. In that span, he has accrued just 665 yards and one touchdown. Injuries have played a factor in Burks' career to this point too, but he has yet to live up to the billing as a first-round pick.
The Titans also signed DeAndre Hopkins last offseason to be their No. 1 receiver and help build up Burks as a player. That's fine and all, but Hopkins is also about to turn 32 years old.
The Titans are a rebuilding team and are likely about to move on from Derrick Henry at the running back position. It wouldn't be a surprise if they chose to trade Hopkins rather than risk losing him for nothing next offseason.
This is a prime spot for them to take an upper-echelon receiver prospect. The Titans hopefully took their left tackle and quarterback of the future in Peter Skoronski and Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as possibly their next lead running back in Tyjae Spears. They have to continue bolstering their offensive line, but wide receivers like Rome Odunze don't grow on trees either. He'd be a massive addition to the Titans.