Perhaps it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that this is where we're at with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After all, since Mike Tomlin took over as head coach of the franchise in 2007, the Steelers have yet to have a losing season. Tomlin has recently made postseason runs with the likes of Duck Hodges, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett at quarterback, so why wouldn't he be able to make it work with Russell Wilson?

Well, to answer that question, you need to remember that Russell Wilson wasn't exactly the hottest commodity coming out of the 2023 NFL season. The 12-year veteran was benched by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton over the final two weeks of the 2023 season and then waived in early March. At that point, the market for Russ was practically nonexistent, and the Steelers were able to sign him to a one-year minimum deal.

Injuries cost Wilson the first six weeks of the 2024 season, and Justin Fields had led the Steelers to a 4-2 record in his absence. When Pittsburgh made the decision to make the switch to Russ, it was met with skepticism. But in typical Mike Tomlin fashion, he made it work, and to Russell Wilson's credit, the veteran QB who looked like he was finished in Denver has proven he's got something left in the tank. And from the sounds of it, it's enough that the Steelers feel comfortable bringing him back in 2025.

“As of now, based on his status and play, Wilson appears to be the leading candidate,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport said of the Steelers quarterback search. “This upcoming offseason, if the Steelers want to bring back Wilson — and it seems like they will — they'll have to negotiate a new contract, and the franchise tag is also an option for any free agent whose team is attempting to re-sign him.”

Since taking over for Justin Fields as the starter in the Steel City, Wilson has guided Pittsburgh to a 5-1 record, and it hasn't just been the Steelers defense carrying the team to those five wins. Wilson is averaging more passing yards per game (271.0) than he has at any point in his career. His passer rating is back up over 100 after two seasons dipping below that number in Denver, and he's coming off of his first 400 yard game since 2019.

There's still plenty of football left to be played this year. Despite their standing as the 3rd seed in the AFC right now, Pittsburgh has not yet clinched the AFC North division or a postseason berth. This thing could go sideways in a hurry. But based on what we've seen from Tomlin over the last 17 years and from Russell over the last six weeks, don't count on it.