Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens dropped a Marshawn Lynch quote while also getting criticism from a former GM. And Pickens helped quarterback Russell Wilson have a career-high first-half performance, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Steelers QB Russell Wilson had 257 passing yards in the first half vs. the #Bengals, which is the most he's ever recorded in the opening half of a game in his illustrious career.”

Wilson is in his 13th NFL season. He has thrown for over 4,000 yards four times in his career. But his last one came four years ago. This season, he entered Sunday’s game with 1,212 yards in five games. That would put him on pace for over 4,000 yards if he had been able to play a full 17-game schedule. But he missed the first six games with an injury.

Steleers QB Russell Wilson seems to have found a new home

After a couple of poor years with the Broncos, where Wilson posted a record of 11-19, he seems to have found new life with the Steelers.

He also has seven touchdown passes with two interceptions while leading the Steelers to a record of 4-1.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin bought in fully to Wilson as his starter, according to comments relayed to Sports Illustrated by Wilson.

“He said, ‘Russ, I want you and I to be immortal to the game,” Wilson said. “What you've done, what you've been able to do, I want you to remember that man. You've been immortal to the game being a young black quarterback, the second guy to ever win a Super Bowl.

“Some of the things you've had to do, being immortal to the game and you know me and what I wanna be able to accomplish and the things that I've done. And him being a Super Bowl-winning (head coach), one of the youngest coaches to ever do it, especially being African American, the men that he gets to lead. And he said, ‘Man, baby, you just wanna live baby, just live. He always says, ‘Just live baby.”