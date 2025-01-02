Before the Texas Longhorns defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs, superfan Glen Powell partied hard celebrating New Year's.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his excitement about the win. Powell quote-posted a post from @NashTalksTexas that used a clip from Top Gun: Maverick to praise quarterback Quinn Ewers.

“There's a new savior in town…” his response began. “Most stressful hangover of the year, but proud of my Horns for finishing the job. Happy New Year. Hook ‘Em.”

Additionally, fellow Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey weighed in on the Peach Bowl on X. He first sent a pregame message from the beach. After the game, he posted, “What a finish. See you in the Cotton [Bowl] semis[,] Longhorns,” his post read. Own it. Take it. [Hook ‘Em.]”

The win over the Arizona State Sun Devils propelled the Texas Longhorns further in the College Football Playoffs past the Quarterfinal round. They will now face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Semifinal round on Friday, January 10.

Texas' nail-biting win occurred in the second overtime period. Despite an up-and-down year, Ewers had a good game. He completed 66% of his passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He added another touchdown on the ground.

Matthew Golden had a big game. He caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Gunnar Helm also caught three passes for 56 yards and a score.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt struggled. He completed 24/46 passes for 222 yards and an interception. Two other players threw passes as well.

Texas Longhorns superfan Glen Powell's career

Over the last couple of years, Powell has become one of Hollywood's biggest stars. He started his career with roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and The Wendall Baker Story. In 2006, he first collaborated with Richard Linklater, appearing in Fast Food Nation.

In the following years, Powell continued acting with small parts in The Dark Knight Rises, Stuck in Love, and The Expendables 3. He also had roles in Ride Along 2, Hidden Figures, and Sand Castle.

His breakout year was in 2022. He started the year by teaming with Linklater again and starring in Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood.

That summer, he starred in Top Gun: Maverick alongside Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Miles Teller. The sequel was a big hit, grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide. He followed that up by executive producing and starring in Devotion with Jonathan Majors.

The following year, he once again collaborated with Linklater with Hit Man. They co-wrote the script together while Linklater directed it, and Powell starred in it.

Later that year, he starred in the rom-com Anyone but You with Sydney Sweeney. It was a surprise hit, grossing over $220 million. A sequel was also green-lit shortly after its box office success.

In 2024, Powell led Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters with Daisy Edgar-Jones. Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, and Maura Tierney also starred in the legacy sequel.