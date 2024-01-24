The Packers season is over, but next year could be a fun one in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers had an interesting season in 2023. This was the first season that Jordan Love was the starter in Green Bay, and things got off to a rocky start. The Packers started off the season 3-6 and it didn't like they had a very good chance of making the playoffs. However, Love and the Packers finished the year 6-2, and they squeaked into the postseason as the #7 seed. After an impressive blowout upset against the Dallas Cowboys, they fell to the top seed, the San Francisco 49ers. The future is bright in Green Bay, however.

Last weekend, the Packers saw their season come to a close in heartbreaking fashion against the 49ers. Green Bay went into the fourth quarter with a seven point lead, but a lot of missed opportunities late cost them the game, and they lost 24-21.

Now, Packers fans are thinking about the future, and one NFL exec is predicting big things for the team next season.

“The Packers will win Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025,” An article from ESPN wrote. “Yes, people are going there. Jordan Love proved a legitimate franchise quarterback, and the skill positions are loaded with first- and second-year players. ‘[Green Bay has] a young nucleus to build from — and the offensive line was playing really well,' a veteran AFC scout said. ‘The defense was up and down but finished the year much better. They've always had talent on that side of the ball. Can they be consistent?'”

Some people might think this is a pretty bold prediction, but if you look at the way the Packers played this past weekend, it doesn't seem too farfetched. Most people who watched the game would agree that Green Bay should've won the game and really beat themselves in the fourth quarter. Had they won that game, they would've been a win away from the Super Bowl, and they would've traveled to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game. The Packers beat the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving.

This season didn't end the way that Packers fans wanted it to, but it was still a good turnaround from what started off as a disappointing season. There's no denying that the future is bright in Green Bay with Love at QB, and it'll be interesting to see how far this team can go next year if they play consistent throughout the season. Maybe that Super Bowl prediction can come true.