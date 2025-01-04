Mike Vrabel is expected to be a hot commodity as the head coach hiring cycle begins in earnest. Vrabel kicked things off on Friday, interviewing with the New York Jets. While the former Tennessee Titans coach brings proven leadership skills and a solid track record to the table, his candidacy could be bolstered by successful seasons from two coaches with similar styles.

“Mike Vrabel's price and demand will be on his own merits,” Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager wrote on X. “But the success of Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton in LA and Denver these last two years certainly helps, too. Vrabel is far and away the leading experienced coach with that ‘CEO/Leader of Men’ label available in this cycle,” Schrager added.

The Los Angeles Chargers landed Harbaugh as their head coach prior to the 2024 season. Harbaugh had a successful run with the San Francisco 49ers, which included a trip to the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. In four seasons with San Francisco, Harbaugh went 44-19-1 with three trips to the playoffs. He capped off nine seasons with the Michigan Wolverines by winning a National Championship in 2023, Harbaugh then opted to head back to the NFL.

In his first season with the Chargers, the team clinched a Wild Card berth. Harbaugh is an obvious Coach of the Year candidate and, despite his sometimes off-putting personality, the teams that passed on him are filled with regret.

Mike Vrabel will have opportunities as teams embrace big personality coaches

Sean Payton has a similar vibe as a head coach. And it’s paid off for him. He led the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl title in 2009 and went 152-89 in 16 seasons with the team. He joined the Denver Broncos in 2023 and, after a rocky debut, Payton has his squad on the verge of a playoff berth.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has played a major role in the Broncos' resurgence but Payton deserves credit as well. Like Harbaugh, Payton should be considered a strong Coach of the Year candidate.

Vrabel clearly shares the larger-than-life persona possessed by Harbaugh and Payton. He's even had to push back on the narrative that he's hard to work with. While his expertise is on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s nowhere near as accomplished as a head coach, there are obvious similarities. And the success of the Chargers and Broncos this season could lead to even more interest in Vrabel.

In six seasons with the Titans, Vrabel went 54-45 and reached the playoffs three times. He was fired after a 6-11 season in 2023 and landed with the Cleveland Browns as a consultant in 2024. However, Vrabel’s agreement with the Browns expired and he’s ready to find the right franchise to lead.

This time around, Vrabel should have plenty of teams to choose from as the Jets, Saints and Chicago Bears have all already expressed interest. Additionally, his alma mater, Ohio State, could be a landing spot for the coveted coach.