Mike Vrabel has been released from his consulting job with the Cleveland Browns and is a free agent. After a successful run with the Tennessee Titans, he is a coveted coach who will have plenty of interviews. On the day of his first interview with the Jets, The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt released an exclusive profile of Vrabel. He spoke on reports that he was difficult to work with in Tennessee.

“I care about the team. No job is too small for me or anybody else to help the team win,” Vrabel said. “I feel like I can work with anybody. I feel like winning is the ultimate goal and I — just like our team — have got to be willing to adjust and adapt to things that are going on,” Vrabel said.

He continued, “But I believe that I can respectfully disagree, have a conversation and move on and get past it. I’m also not afraid to share my opinion and what I believe in, my convictions about things that relate to helping a football team win, building a team or helping players, helping scouts.”

Reports surfaced after last season that Vrabel and Titans GM Ran Carthon had a power struggle. Vrabel hopes that teams look past that and hire him this season.

Mike Vrabel will have his choice of jobs

Just because Vrabel interviewed with the Jets first does not mean he will land in New York. Considering another Rosenblatt report that flamed Woody Johnson for his controversial managerial styles, there are more desirable jobs than New York's. There are plenty of great job openings, including the Giants job that could be opening as well.

The Chicago Bears job is also open and features one of the highest-touted prospects in recent memory. If Vrabel is enamored with what he saw from Caleb Williams this season, he could take that job. But the other three teams in the NFC North would provide tough competition for the foreseeable future.

The only job worse than the Jets this offseason is the New Orleans Saints. They do not have a quarterback and are entering a salary cap hell unlike any NFL team has ever seen. They will have a tough time hiring a coach and Vrabel will likely not go there.

The Jaguars job could also be enticing to Vrabel, who dominated the AFC South in his time with the Titans. Trevor Lawrence is under a long-term contract, so fixing the quarterback will be a prerequisite for taking the job.