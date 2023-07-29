There are a lot of talented playmakers in the NFL right now, but last season, Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson proved that he was at the top of that list. And if you ask Vikings legend Cris Carter, it looks like Jefferson has found a way to somehow make himself better after his historic 2022 campaign.

If there's anyone who knows what a dominant wide receiver is, it's Cris Carter, who put together a Hall of Fame career with Minnesota. Carter was an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro with the Vikings, and was one of the top wideouts in the game during his prime. It's clear that Carter has a lot in common with Jefferson, and it seems like he believes Minnesota's new star wide receiver has gotten ever better over the offseason.

I was really proud talking with @JJettas2 yesterday. He told me he’s worked on a couple different things to make his game even better this year 😳. The best Wide Receiver in football got better this off-season. Scary for the league 😈 pic.twitter.com/XsU5lpPN3Z — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) July 29, 2023

The thought of Jefferson somehow becoming even better this offseason is quite a scary one. Jefferson was outrageously good for Minnesota last season (128 REC, 1809 YDS, 8 TD), leading the league in receptions and total yards on his way to winning Offensive Player of the Year. In just his third year in the league, Jefferson has already been a Pro Bowler in each of his three seasons and earned a first-team All-Pro selection last year.

All this goes without saying that Jefferson is still just 24 years old, and has tons of room to grow, and as Carter notes, he's spent the offseason fine-tuning his game. Jefferson has already been torching opposing defenses in his first three seasons in the league, and if Carter is right, and Jefferson has improved, the rest of the NFL could be in a lot of trouble.