After Vikings QB Josh Dobbs' incredible performance in Week 9 vs the Falcons, he will officially be the starter in Week 10 vs the Saints.

New Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs wasn’t supposed to see the field in Week 9 vs. the Falcons. The QB who came over at the NFL trade deadline from the Arizona Cardinals would only get in the game in the somewhat unlikely case that rookie starter Jaren Hall got hurt and knocked out for the game. Well, that’s exactly what happened and Dobbs led his new team to a wild win. That unsurprisingly led to Dobbs being named the starter for the Vikings' Week 10 showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

“No surprise: #Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell says they're planning to start QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday against New Orleans,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. “Rookie Jaren Hall is in concussion protocol. Nick Mullens remains on IR. Sean Mannion is on the practice squad.”

Despite the fact that the Vikings are basically out of quarterbacks after Kirk Cousins’ Achilles injury and the rest of the issues Pelissero mentioned, Dobbs’ miraculous comeback earned him the spot regardless.

Dobbs came in the Vikings' Week 9 game against the Falcons with the score tied 3-3, and Atlanta defensive end Calais Campbell quickly sacked the signal-caller in the end zone for a safety to make it 5-3 Falcons. Throughout the game, Atlanta kept building a lead, and Dobbs led his team back. The Vikings eventually tied the game at 21 then took a 24-21 lead, only to go down again 28-24 before Dobbs’ game-winning drive, the first of his career.

The question now is, can the Josh Dobbs magic keep going when the Vikings face the Saints in Week 10? If Minnesota wants to keep its playoff hopes alive, that magic better stay around. The Vikings are 5-4, two games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North. A win against the Saints (5-4) would give them a huge leg up in the Wild Card race.