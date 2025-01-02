The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024. Cleveland is 3-13 heading int Week 18 and is still in the mix for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This disappointing season has caused some speculation about the future of the organization. It appears that head coach Kevin Stefanski has nothing to worry about.

Jeremy Fowler and Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN released an interesting article on the collapse of the Browns this season. One interesting tidbit from the article suggests that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will not be traded or fired this offseason.

Fowler and Oyefusi report that multiple players publicly and privately expressed support for Stefanski despite the struggles this season.

Another possibility is Stefanski trying to force his way off the Browns via trade. However, Stefanski does not want to leave Cleveland. What's more, sources suggest that interest in Stefanski may not be high after putting up at best a four-win season.

It seems clear that Stefanski is ready to stick things out with the Browns.

“He likes challenging times,” a coaching source said of Stefanski. “One of his strengths is personality and leadership, and I think he's leaned on that during a tough season.”

Stefanski also seems to be in good standing with the players in the locker room. Guard Joel Bitonio explained that Stefanski's willingness to be vulnerable with the team has gained their respect.

“He was going through a lot with his best friend going through cancer,” recalled Bitonio of Stefanski's message. “But you don't know that. He talked about growing up with his dad (former Sixers and Nets general manager Ed Stefanski) in the NBA for a while. You saw the emotion from the guy who on a day-to-day basis, you don't get that.”

Myles Garrett is confident in Kevin Stefanski, but still wants answers about 2025 season

Myles Garrett is one of the longest-tenured players on the Browns, and arguably their best player. It means at lot that he endorsed Stefanski as a leader of the organization.

“We got those guys right there leading the charge organizationally,” Garrett said. “Them being here, wanting to pick up the right pieces and play will give me confidence. As long as that's how it's looking, how it is, I want to be here, and I'll be happy to play for Cleveland.”

Garrett's future with the Browns is more uncertain. Garrett has publicly expressed that he wants to know what Cleveland's plan is moving forward. If he is not happy with their plan, then he would like to be traded.

“As uncertain as it is from the outside looking in, it's uncertain for us as well,” Garrett said. “So, if [Thompson-Robinson] is the solution or someone else, it's got to be drawn out. There has got to be a plan of action and just got to know where things are going.”

Unfortunately, Browns fans may have to wait until the offseason to finally learn if Garrett will stay or go.