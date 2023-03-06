The Kansas City Chiefs are not planning on using a second franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Orlando Brown Jr. spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, before he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2021 season. He has played the last two seasons there protecting Patrick Mahomes, winning Super Bowl 57 with the Chiefs. Brown Jr. has been a solid tackle since his days with the Ravens.

Brown Jr. played on the franchise tag during the 2022 season, which paid him $16.6 million. He would have received a 120% raise on that number for 2023 had the Chiefs placed a second franchise tag on him. That number would have been $19.92, but the Chiefs decided against it.

So now the Chiefs have until Monday, March 13 to figure out a long-term deal with Brown Jr. before he can negotiate with all other teams.

Free agency in the NFL starts on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, but the window for free agents to talk with other teams opens on the 13th, so that is the notable date to keep an eye on.

The Chiefs have rebuilt their offensive line over the last two years, and Brown Jr. was a big part of that. He had a 75.8 PFF grade in 2022, allowing four sacks and taking six penalties in 1133 snaps played, according to PFF as well.

If Brown Jr. walks in free agency, the Chiefs will have to figure out a fallback plan for the left tackle position to protect Patrick Mahomes. The team is looking to lock in a long-term option at the position this offseason, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB.