Will Levis is reportedly being replaced by Mason Rudolph as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, per Paul Kuharsky. Rudolph is in his first season with the Titans and is set to make his first start for the team on Sunday.

The Titans have struggled in 2024. They are just 1-4 as of this story's writing. Although the QB change is notable, it is worth mentioning that Levis is dealing with a shoulder injury, something that surely played a role in the decision. Adam Schefter provided a more in-depth update:

“Titans QB Will Levis is dealing with a grade 2 AC sprain in his right shoulder and could be sidelined beyond Sunday’s game at Buffalo, per sources. This is considered a 4-to-5 week injury, and Levis has played through injuries in the past, but this one will be a week-to-week situation.”

Levis has not played well while on the field. The 25-year-old has thrown for 699 yards and five touchdowns through five games. Levis' seven interceptions lead the league. As aforementioned, he has led the Titans to a lackluster 1-4 record through five contests.

If Rudolph plays well, one has to imagine he will have the opportunity to claim the Titans' starting QB job. Levis has not exactly done much with the opportunity this year.

Tennessee may still believe in Levis' long-term outlook, but he clearly has no shortage of room for improvement. Tennessee will attempt to upset the 4-2 Bills in Buffalo with Rudolph leading the way on Sunday.

Titans in the middle of a difficult 2024 season

The Titans understood that the 2024 season may be difficult. Still, there was some hope that Levis could take a step forward and emerge as the QB of the future. Tennessee's struggles cannot all be blamed on Levis, but his underperformance has certainly not helped matters.

Meanwhile, the Bills look like a potential Super Bowl contender. Buffalo has played well and they are a challenging team to defeat while playing at home. An upset is not completely out of the question, but it would be surprising to say the least.

The Titans-Bills game is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Buffalo at 1 PM EST.