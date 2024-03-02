Running back has become the position that gets punished from a financial perspective in the NFL. Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers is finding that out during the offseason, as the team and his agent Drew Rosenhaus attempt to reduce his salary-cap number.
Published reports have indicated that the Packers would like to bring Jones back for the 2024 season, but that will likely depend on whether the two sides can find an agreeable salary-cap number. Jones is scheduled to earn $11 million next season, and he also has a roster bonus of $258,000 per game and a $500,000 workout bonus.
It may appear to be a strange tone for the Packers to take, because the team had excellent offensive balance in its two playoff games. The Packers rolled to a huge upset of the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round and nearly defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. Aaron Jones was at the top of his game in both postseason performances as he exceeded the 100-yard mark in both games. He also had three touchdowns in the victory over the Cowboys.
During the regular season, Aaron Jones missed six games and was limited in several others due to hamstring and knee problems. He rushed for 656 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 233 yards and one touchdown.
The Packers are hoping to save quite a bit of salary-cap space in the offseason so they can get themselves in a position to sign top-level free agents. They could part company with Jones and fellow running back A.J. Dillon in an effort to reduce their salary-cap number.