Jordan Love reveals how he led Packers to upset Cowboys in playoffs.

After having a slow start to the season, Jordan Love turned on the jets and led the Green Bay Packers to the playoffs. He even dominated the Dallas Cowboys in the opening round, despite Dallas having one of the best defenses in the league. Now, Love reveals how he led his team to the upset victory.

The Packers quarterback sat down with Micah Parsons and discussed that playoff game. Parsons asked Jordan Love what Green Bay's strategy was for that matchup. Love laid it down straight.

“I think ya'll biggest weapon is ya'll pass rush. Great DBs over there too but I feel like they rely on the pass rush, you know what I mean? When you got a great pass rush you think as the quarterback you got to get the ball out of your hands quick. And so, we were able to take advantage of that by getting some chips on you (Micah Parsons) and slow you down a little bit. [DeMarcus] Lawrence, slow him down a little bit but I knew I was going to have to hang in that pocket, take a couple hits from you, take a couple hits from those guys. The guys we have at receiver, man, I was confident they were gonna go out there and do what they need to do against ya'll DBs.”

It's interesting Jordan Love points out the secondary as the weak spot on the Cowboys defense. Trevon Diggs was ruled out for the season with an injury. But still, Dallas is typically known for having a good cornerback group. Despite that, Love is valid in his opinion, as he absolutely torched he secondary during the playoffs.

With that said, maybe the Cowboys should consider upgrading their secondary. As for the Packers, the front office is going to continue building around Jordan Love as the team has yet another franchise quarterback on their hands.