A reunion between the veteran tight end and the Eagles seems possible, but other teams have entered the fray.

Former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is weighing his options regarding a return to the NFL this season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that Ertz is talking to as many as six teams about a new deal.

The Cardinals waived the 33-year-old veteran on November 30th after he asked for his release. He caught 27 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown in seven games for the Cardinals this season before ending up on injured reserve with a quad injury.

“As it relates to Zach [Ertz] – we feel really good about our room right now, the tight end room. Appreciate Zach's contributions and what he did for us, wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” said Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon after Ertz was released.

Ertz was the second-round pick (35th overall) of the Eagles out of Stanford in the 2013 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in Philadephia, winning Super Bowl LII and earning three Pro Bowl honors.

Ertz's best season came in 2018 when he started all sixteen games for the Eagles. He caught 116 passes for 1,163 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

The Eagles traded Ertz to the Cardinals in October 2021 in exchange for defensive back Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While a potential reunion with the Eagles certainly seems possible, the rival San Francisco 49ers are also a contender for Ertz's services.

“When you have the opportunity, [when] a guy like Ertz is out there, you always take a look,” 49ers' general manager John Lynch said last week. “We haven't done anything yet. We'll see where that goes. We'll continue to monitor him as we do many other people that are out there.”