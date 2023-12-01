Veteran tight end Zach Ertz could reportedly draw interest from a number of teams after entering NFL free agency

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is officially a free agent after clearing waivers. Ertz, who most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals, could reportedly draw interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ertz reportedly wants to join a contending team. At 33-years old, Ertz wants to win as soon as possible. Joining any of the four aforementioned teams would give him a good chance of doing so. The Chiefs and Eagles are especially interesting, while the Ravens would benefit from adding a tight end after Mark Andrews' injury.

Zach Ertz's free agency

Ertz is not the same star tight end that he once was, but he's still a valuable option at the position. He is also regarded as one of the best Eagles' tight ends to ever play the game.

Ertz made three Pro Bowls with Philadelphia after spending the first eight and a half years of his carer with the Eagles. He's since played for the Cardinals, where he has been since 2021.

So where will Zach Ertz ultimately end up?

The Chiefs wouldn't mind adding depth behind Travis Kelce. As mentioned earlier, the Ravens could use the help. And both the Bills and Eagles would benefit from tight end depth as the season winds down.

At the very least, Ertz is a player who can provide veteran leadership. That said, he's still capable of offering impressive production if given the opportunity. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Zach Ertz's free agency as they are made available.