After starting the season with a pair of losses, the Denver Broncos have now won three straight games. At the center of it all has been rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

While it was a shock selection at the NFL Draft, the Broncos now appear to have their quarterback of the present and future. Because of that, his backups in Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are now available for trade, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Wilson is making just over $1 million in 2024 compared to Stidham's near $4.5 million. If a team is in need of a quarterback prior to the deadline, they could look Denver's way. If Wilson were to be traded, he would already be on his third NFL team.

However, a trade could be viewed as a good thing in his case. Sean Payton has admired Wilson's play and given him his flowers when necessary. Still, he is still no higher than third on the depth chart. He would need a catastrophic wave of injuries or ineffectiveness to engorge Denver before seeing the field.

But if he was traded, that means another team sees this vision. Maybe not as an immediate starter, but they would at least have to believe Wilson has what it takes to return to the role. With Nix locked in, he would have a much greater opportunity outside the organization.

The Broncos would have to consider what they would get back. Zach Wilson is a memorable name but no organization has forgotten how he ended up in Denver. It's not like the Broncos would bring back a draft haul.

Perhaps in that case, maybe the organization keeps him around and lets him develop under Nix. In that case, maybe Stidham is dealt away or the Broncos continue operating as a three-quarterback team.

Whatever the final conclusion may be, it seems likely that talks will at least take place. Payton and the Broncos have found their quarterback. They could now turn their surplus at the position into a potential brighter future.